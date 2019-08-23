Janmashtami: Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at temple in Bhopal

national

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/Twitter

Bhopal: On the occasion of Janmashtami, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Bhopal. Chouhan tweeted, "Best wishes to all on the birthday of Kanhaiya Ji (Lord Krishna). I pray that Kanhaiya Ji blesses us all with happiness, good health, and prosperity. I once again bow in obeisance in the feet of Lord Krishna, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki."

In another tweet, Chouhan also offered prayers to Lord Krishna for the country's development. He tweeted, "Kanhaiya Ji, it is only your blessings that India is earning laurels from all four directions. Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir. India is standing as a magnificent, proud and a capable nation in this world. Kanhaiya Ji, may your blessings continue to shower and India one day becomes a world leader."

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on Saturday by Krishna devotees all around the world. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

