Janmashtami: Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at temple in Bhopal
Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna
Bhopal: On the occasion of Janmashtami, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Bhopal. Chouhan tweeted, "Best wishes to all on the birthday of Kanhaiya Ji (Lord Krishna). I pray that Kanhaiya Ji blesses us all with happiness, good health, and prosperity. I once again bow in obeisance in the feet of Lord Krishna, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki."
In another tweet, Chouhan also offered prayers to Lord Krishna for the country's development. He tweeted, "Kanhaiya Ji, it is only your blessings that India is earning laurels from all four directions. Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir. India is standing as a magnificent, proud and a capable nation in this world. Kanhaiya Ji, may your blessings continue to shower and India one day becomes a world leader."
à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ 370 à¤¹à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤à¤µà¤¶à¤¾à¤²à¥, à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¶à¤¾à¤²à¥, à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/GnMofHGINB— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 23, 2019
Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on Saturday by Krishna devotees all around the world. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most powerful avatars of Lord Vishnu. Mythology has it that Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev in a prison in Mathura
-
Fearing a threat to the child's life under the regime of wicked king Kansa, Vasudev took the baby immediately he was born and crossed the Yamuna river and head to his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda at Gokul
-
Students from the Seva Mandal Education society celebrate the upcoming Janmashtami festival in Mumbai
-
A Muslims woman walks with her kids dressed up as Lord Krishna during 'Janmashtami' celebrations at a school in Patiala
-
Children look on near deity of god Krishna on display at a roadside ahead of 'Janmashtami' festival in Chennai on August 22, 2019
-
Patiala: Children dressed up as Lord Krishna play football during 'Janmashtami' celebrations at a school in Patiala
-
A man carries his son dressed as Hindu god Lord Krishna to school ahead of celebrations on the occasion of Janamashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, in Hyderabad
-
A shopkeeper displays metal idols of Lord Krishna ahead of Janmasthami festival in Kolkata
-
School children dressed as the Hindu deity Krishna and Radha take part in an event ahead of 'Janmashtami' festival in Siliguri
-
An artist paints an idol of Radha Krishna at a roadside workshop, ahead of the Janmashtami or Gokulashtami festival in Amritsar
-
A view of illuminated Krishna Janamsthan temple ahead of Janmashtami festival in Mathura. In view of the Janmashtami festival, security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh and the authorities have been asked to remain alert
-
Schoolchildren dressed up as the Hindu deity Krishna wait to participate in a competition to celebrate 'Janmasthami,' marking the birth anniversary of Krishna, at their school in Agartala, Tripura
-
A child dressed up as Hindu deity Radha, consort of Krishna, looks on as she takes part in celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival that marks Krishna's birthday, in Ajmer
The entire country celebrated Krishna Janam or Janmashtami in full vigour. Kids dressed as Kanhas, and religious rituals added to the festivities. All pictures/PTI
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Devotees offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi