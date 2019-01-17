January Jones to star in skating drama series

hollywood

January Jones is set to play a lead opposite Kaya Scodelario in Spinning Out, an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive figure skating

January Jones

"Mad Men" star January Jones is set to play a lead opposite Kaya Scodelario in "Spinning Out", an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive figure skating.

In the Netflix series, the 41-year-old actress will play Carol Baker, a former competitive figure skater who had to forfeit her dreams when she became pregnant with her oldest daughter at a young age, reports deadline.com.

Created by Samantha Stratton, "Spinning Out" revolves around Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. Scodelario is popular for "Clash of the Titans", "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure", which will air on Star Movies on January 20.

Other cast announcements include Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever