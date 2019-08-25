Japan condoles Arun Jaitley's death

international

Japanese envoy to India Hiramatsu said people of Japan would remember his contribution to furthering bilateral ties

Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu pays his respect at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 17, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: On the passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Japanese envoy to India Hiramatsu expressed his condolences on Sunday and said that the people of Japan would remember his contribution to furthering bilateral ties.

In a message, he said, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest and sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and the people of India. Mr. Jaitley's great contribution to elevating our bilateral relationship to a new height, during his tenure as Minister of Finance and Minister of Defence, will be remembered by the people of Japan. He was a true friend of Japan in India."

Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. His last rites were performed bu his son Rohan. The cremation was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Also present were BJP veteran L.K. Advani as well as other party leaders including B.S. Yediyurappa, Gautam Gambhir, along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar. Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday at 12.07 pm after a prolonged illness.

