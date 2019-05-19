Japan issues warning over probable volcano eruption

Updated: May 19, 2019, 10:47 IST | ANI

Furthermore, the agency warned that large volcanic rocks could fall at Owakudani, which is an area around a crater created during Mount Hakone's last eruption around 3000 years ago

Tokyo: Japan's Meteorological Agency on Sunday issued a warning over a possibility of volcanic Mount Hakone erupting.

Along with this, the agency also raised its alert level to two on a scale of five, according to NHK. The step was taken after the number of volcanic earthquakes near the mountain increased on Saturday.

Furthermore, the agency warned that large volcanic rocks could fall at Owakudani, which is an area around a crater created during Mount Hakone's last eruption around 3000 years ago.

Travel near the crater has been restricted in the wake of the warning, while Hakone Ropeways operator stated that services would be suspended on Sunday.

