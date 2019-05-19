Japan issues warning over probable volcano eruption
Furthermore, the agency warned that large volcanic rocks could fall at Owakudani, which is an area around a crater created during Mount Hakone's last eruption around 3000 years ago
Tokyo: Japan's Meteorological Agency on Sunday issued a warning over a possibility of volcanic Mount Hakone erupting.
Along with this, the agency also raised its alert level to two on a scale of five, according to NHK. The step was taken after the number of volcanic earthquakes near the mountain increased on Saturday.
Furthermore, the agency warned that large volcanic rocks could fall at Owakudani, which is an area around a crater created during Mount Hakone's last eruption around 3000 years ago.
Travel near the crater has been restricted in the wake of the warning, while Hakone Ropeways operator stated that services would be suspended on Sunday.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- What after #MeToo? mid-day gathers an update on harassment cases
- Cops end child marriage bid in Thane; groom absconding
- Mumbai: Students from open category protest the Maratha reservation on Carter Road
- Lisa Ray and Tahira Kashyap on loving self after cancer
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Mumbai crime: Two suicides on Friday, both suspicious; Security firm owner found dead in flat
- 'We are being targeted for BMC's negligence'
- A course in cracking the meaning of life
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Not bending gender norms, just making them more rigid
- The man Chanakya kept for
- Mumbai Food: Dessert in a glass at Liquid Sweet Shop in BKC
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple