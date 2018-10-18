Japan meets Hindustan

things-to-do

There is finally a Haiku competition for Hindi poets in the city

As the poetry scene in the city continues to grow, thanks to the active community in the city that is working consciously towards making the art form accessible and inclusive to all, yet another move attempts to bring into its fold poets with a who write in Hindi.

Now, we all may have heard of Haiku, but for the uninitiated, it is a Japanese poetic verse. These poems are short and composed using three unrhymed lines of five, seven, and five syllables. HaikuJAM, a poetry-writing app, has given this centuries-old tradition a modern twist by combining it with technology and enabling enthusiasts to write and create together.

This Saturday, they are taking it a notch higher by organising a Hindi Haiku Jam that will allow poets in the city who pen their verses in Hindi to participate in the unique art form. The event will have a limited seating, and also hold the promise of a cash prize and the chance to win merchandise as well.

ON October 19, 5 pm onwards

AT G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills, Mahalaxmi

