Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of event

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the singles event after losing a marathon three-game quarter-final to draw curtains on India's campaign at the Japan Open badminton tourney here yesterday.

Just like his compatriots, fatigue seemed to have caught up with Srikanth as he squandered a game's lead to lose 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 against Korea's Lee Dong Keun. It was Srikanth's second loss to Lee, who had beaten the Indian at the 2016 Asia Championship.

With Srikanth's exit, the Indian shuttlers' campaign at the Japan Open came to a halt as Olympic medallist and Asian Games silver-medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out in the previous rounds on Thursday.

