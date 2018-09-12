Japan PM Shinzo Abe to visit China in October

international

The two countries have been sparring over the sovereignty of the resource-rich Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku in Japanese), situated in the East China Sea

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping (R) prior to their bilateral meeting in Vladivostok on September 12, 2018, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum hosted by Russia. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / Japan Pool via Jiji Press / AFP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he will be visiting China in October to mark the 40th anniversary of the signing of peace and friendship treaty between the two countries and improve bilateral ties, which have been strained of late.

Abe comments came as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Eastern Economic Forum that is underway at Vladivostok, Russia.

"The horizon is broadening on cooperation between Japan and China. Relations between our two countries are now on a normal track," Abe was cited as saying by Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The Japanese leader said that he was determined to take bilateral ties to the next level with the help of top-level interactions. Although Abe has previously travelled to China to attend international summits, this would be the first bilateral trip by a Japanese leader since 2011.

The two countries have been sparring over the sovereignty of the resource-rich Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku in Japanese), situated in the East China Sea.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever