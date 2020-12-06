It's a whimsical world

Japanese self-taught artist Rito spends hours carving tree leaves to create stunningly detailed scenes that arrest the viewer's imagination. Apparently, the Japanese artist suffers from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), and so, he spent hours focusing on a single artwork as his way of treating his condition.

The ideal remedy to your 2020 related rage is to get some destruction therapy. Think trashing cars that were destined for the scrap heap with the help of a 56 tonne Chieftain battle tank. This opportunity is up in Northamptonshire, UK, and the therapeutic form of stress relief has a stamp of approval from clinical psychologists as well. Just participate in a contest and winners will be announced through an online ballot.

A French chef Benoit Bruel has broken a Guinness world record with a pizza that has 254 varieties of cheeses. Cooked up in the city of Lyon, Guinness shared a video that showed Chef Bruel weighing out the portions of cheeses to make sure there was enough of each variety to qualify for the world record. Bruel thought it was important that the record be held by France, which is known for its cheeses.



At the wedding of Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba to his girlfriend Brunella Osca, Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, sparked a controversy as he was accompanied by six heavily pregnant women, all allegedly carrying his babies.



Describing the women as his "six baby mothers-to-be" Pretty Mike was filmed rubbing and kissing their bellies. While Mike, who owns a nightclub in Lagos, wore a pink suit, his six dates put on matching long silver dresses or two-piece outfits that emphasised their baby bumps. He captioned the picture on social media, "No film trick… we are just living our best life."

The playboy is known to pull off some crazy stunts for publicity. For instance, in 2017, he was arrested for walking around with women on a leash. Last year, he posted a shot of himself with five brides, writing that his dream was to marry two of his exes and three girlfriends.

Last month, a 48-year-old man from Como, Italy, went for a walk to cool off after getting into an argument with his wife. He was found 420 kilometers from his home, after having walked for a whole week, non-stop.

He was only stopped by a police patrol car in Gimarra, on the Adriatic coast, 418 kilometers away from his home town. That's an average of 60 kilometers a day. "I walked all the way and didn't use any means of transportation. All these days I survived on food and drink offered to me by kind people along the way. I'm fine, I'm just a little tired," he said. He was fined 400 euros for breaking the curfew and was finally handed over to his wife.

This baby is two years younger than her mom

Thanks to the wonders of science, there's a mere 18-month age gap between this mom and her baby. Molly Everette Gibson was born from an embryo, frozen in October 1992. Her mother, Tina, now 29, was born in April 1991. Molly enters the history books as the longest-frozen embryo known to result in a live birth. Her sister, Emma Wren too was born from a frozen embryo.