Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura passes away at 22

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura died at the age of 22. While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, Kimura had posted a number of troubling social media posts in recent days.

Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry." Kimura is said to have been the target of hundreds of abusive tweets on a daily basis.

Kimura's wrestling stable Stardom Wrestling confirmed the news. "Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," the stable tweeted.

A number of tributes went Kimura's way after the news of her death broke out with professional wrestlers calling out cyber bullying.

"Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura (sic.)," tweeted veteran WWE superstar Mick Foley.

Fellow WWE star Paige tweeted: "This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman."

2x -. We are a family and what happened to Hana could of been avoided. Breaks my heart to see. So show some love please to anyone that’s in our world or yours. Please tag a wrestler below and show them they are so loved immensely! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I'm at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend," tweeted Tess Blanchard.

The WWE's Lana tweeted: "I want to speak up about cyber bullying ! This is a real thing that causes depression, hate, anxiety and even often resulting in suicide. So all the people coming & hating on me and others online think twice..... not everyone is strong enough to push through hate. Be kind."

