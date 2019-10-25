Japan's Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara resigns over alleged election campaign law violation

Tokyo (Japan): Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara on Friday announced his resignation from the post after being accused of violating an election campaign law.

Sugawara, who assumed the post just a month ago, came under pressure on Thursday after a weekly magazine reported that one of his secretaries offered "incense money," a monetary condolence gift at a funeral, under Sugawara's name to the family of a deceased supporter in his district in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, reported the Japan Times.

The magazine had published what it claimed to be a photo of the secretary handing over an envelope containing 20,000 yen at a funeral site on Oct. 17. It may be noted that the action is a violation of the Public Offices Election Act with a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

The opposition had demanded Sugawara's resignation from the Cabinet post after the story broke out.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates