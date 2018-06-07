Jared Leto's Joker stand-alone movie in the works

Jared Leto would star and executive produce the solo film that is set in the Suicide Squad universe



Jared Leto

Actor Jared Leto's incarnation of Batman villain "The Joker" is getting his own movie. Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing with Leto a stand-alone project and is currently hunting for writers for a take, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Leto would star and executive produce the solo film that is set in the "Suicide Squad" universe. "Suicide Squad" was directed by David Ayer and featured an array of DC villains as anti-heroes.

This is the latest DC movie project being developed by Warner that is focusing on Joker and other villains. The studio is already developing a so-called Joker origins movie, which would be directed by Todd Phillips and would potentially star Joaquin Phoenix.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever