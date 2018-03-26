Jasbir Jassi: Emotionally satisfying to work on single

Three years after his last solo number, Ranjha, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has come up with a new single



Three years after his last solo number, Ranjha, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has come up with a new single. Titled Bulleya, the song marks his collaboration with DJ Shaan. While conceptualising the single, Jassi was certain that he wanted to highlight a social message.

"I created the song [released by Hungama] from my heart, not my mind. When Shaan sent me the reworked composition, I immediately started writing the lyrics. We shot the video across Mumbai," says the singer. Shaan adds, "The track is about respect and unity. I was in Amsterdam when Jassiji shared the composition with me. I loved the message and lyrics. It was emotionally satisfying to work on the number."

Apart from his solo project, Jassi also has several Bollywood ventures in the pipeline. "Most of them are soulful numbers. A couple of them are uptempo, dancing tracks," says Jassi, whose reprised version of his 1998 hit, Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di, was included in the soundtrack of Sweetiee Weds NRI (2017). "I think the trend of recreating old songs is for kids; so that we can introduce them to old numbers. It was great to tour Gujarat and perform Dil Le Gayi last year after re-recording it for the film. I performed in Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham."

Jassi has rejected several playback offers of late due to their unappealing lyrics. "I can't sing songs that include abusive language."

