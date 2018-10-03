Jasbir Jassi: Singers need platform to showcase talent to right audience

music

Jasbir Jassi says it is very important for aspiring singers to get a platform to showcase their talent to the right audience

Jasbir Jassi

Dil le gayi kudi Punjabi fame singer Jasbir Jassi says it is very important for aspiring singers to get a platform to showcase their talent to the 'right' audience. The 48-year-old, who was the judge of the grand finale of Radio City Super Singer Season 10, felicitated Delhi-based Adnan Ahmad as the winner.

He said: "India is full of young, talented and aspirational singers with mesmerising, melodious voices. All they need is a platform to nurture and showcase their talent to the right audience."

Adnan competed for the title among other finalists including Samriti Singh, Kshitij Bansal, Shraddha Shree and Kushagra Dudeja, and won a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

Happy to get associated with the season, Jasbir added: "It is really great to see and be a part of Radio City Super Singer, a talent hunt which has been providing a launchpad to the budding singers of our country for the past 10 years. I congratulate it for further promoting the culture of music in the country and hope we witness the discovery of more extraordinary talents in the years to follow."

The finale was held at The Great India Place Mall here on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever