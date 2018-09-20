Jash Gandhi guides SVKM International to 3-0 win

football

SVKM's Jash Gandhi during the U-16 Div IV match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Dashing centre forward Jash Gandhi scored two opportunistic goals which highlighted of SVKM International (Vile Parle) 3-0 win over Podar International (Powai) in the MSSA-organised boys' U-16 Division-IV quarter-final match at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Podar International, who had maintained a clean sheet till this match, defended well in the first period and denied the SVKM attackers from scoring initially as the first half was locked goalless. The SVKM lads returned a rejuvenated lot after the interval and hit the target in the first minute on resumption. Jash unmarked inside the rival area chested down Abeer Pandit's long throw-in from the right and took a shot which was blocked by Podar custodian Shivam Bhardwaj. Fortunately, the ball came back to Jash who deftly flicked it home to put his team in front.

Adarsh scores own goal

Five minutes later, Jash intercepted a weak defensive clearance on the edge of the Podar box and took his time to essay an angular grounder past the valiant effort from Shivam for the second goal. Podar, who were under constant pressure were unable to match their opponents or make much headway towards the SVKM citadel. Instead, they succumbed to pressure and went on to concede another goal when their lanky defender Adarsh Tanayy in an attempt to clear away Ansh Rathod's header miskicked the ball into his goal.

St Joseph's held 1-1

Earlier in a girls U-16 Div-II match, St Joseph's (Malad) were held to a 1-1 draw by Nahar International (Andheri). St Joseph's grabbed the initiative with Niti Shah scoring in the fifth minute. Nahar International scored the equaliser through Bhaanvie Anthraper, who converted a penalty in the 22nd minute. Referee Saket Bawiskar awarded the penalty when a St Joseph defender handled the ball in the box.

