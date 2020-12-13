Jashn-e-daastan-e Mumbai to celebrate the city, here's how

Rahul Chemburkar at the Kessowjee Naik Fountain, Masjid Bunder. The architect and heritage enthusiast will conduct a virtual walk at the festival to explore public water dispensers or pyaavs that are integral to the architectural history of Mumbai

If you walk past the Kessowjee Naik Fountain and Clock Tower at Masjid Bunder, it's hard to tell that this heritage structure was built more than 140 years ago by a Gujrati merchant and his son, as a service to the city. "There are many such pyaavs [water fountains] in the city that give you an insight into the building material and technology of those days and also help you understand the social fabric of the times, through the minds of the philanthropist who donated these for a noble cause," says architect and heritage enthusiast Rahul Chemburkar of Vaastu Vidhaan.

At the upcoming festival Jashn-e-daastan-e-Mumbai by Asiatic Society, Mumbai, Chemburkar will be conducting a Water Walk on Mumbai's pyaavs. "The city as you know it, can only be celebrated through stories," he adds.

While The Asiatic Society, Mumbai, has been regularly conducting events related to the history and heritage of the city; this year, the team decided to turn it into a virtual event, Jashn-e-daastan-e Mumbai, that should hopefully find a place in the city's annual events calendar. Dr Shehernaz Nalwalla, vice president, Asiatic Society of Mumbai and chairperson, Mumbai Research Centre, says, "The Asiatic Society has a symbiotic relationship with the city. Due to the lockdown, we had to move our on-ground events and lectures online, and that, in fact, helped increase participation. People from America and England have joined in too. It wasn't easy in the beginning, but now, it has emboldened us to go online with an entire festival. The funds raised through this will be used towards the Asiatic Society's conservation, digitisation and research projects."

Stand-up comedienne Aditi Mittal is quite excited about her gig at the festival on libraries. "Who needs the Internet when you have libraries? It's time we celebrate them," says Mittal.

The festival has an interesting lineup that includes panel discussions, photo walks and contests around themes like rivers of Mumbai, masala trail, and forgotten Mumbai. There is a quiz for those who wish to test how well they know their city.



Dr. Shehernaz Nalwalla

"And once you attend these sessions, the next time you pass by a pyaav, or look at a roof decoration of an old building or listen to a song from the yesteryears, you'll know their real stories from the heart," says Chemburkar.

When: December 18 -20 (all day)

Where: asiaticsociety.org.in (register in advance)

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

