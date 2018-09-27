Jasleen Royal sings Punjabi version of RadhaKrishn title track

television

Jasleen Royal will soon release her own version for the love song depicting the bond between Lord Krishna and Radha

Jasleen Royal

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal, known for her work in films like Dear Zindagi and Hichki, has sung the Punjabi version of the title song of the TV show RadhaKrishn.

She will soon release her own version for the love song depicting the bond between Lord Krishna and Radha. "The title track of this upcoming show is a beautiful composition with a melodious tune. When I heard it, I decided to make a Punjabi version of it. This is my own way of paying tribute to the selfless divine love of Radha and Krishna," Jasleen said in a statement.

The original version has been composed by Surya Raj Kamal and sung by Bharat Kamal and Gul Saxena.

