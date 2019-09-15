Jasmin Bhasi: I'm not interested in playing Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika

Ever since Hina took a break from the show Kassauti Zindagi Kay 2 to complete her crossover film projects, several actresses' names have cropped up for the role of Komolika. There were rumours that actress Jasmin Bhasin was set to play Komolika. However, Jasmin, who hails from Kota, refutes the reports, saying, "I don't know where these rumours are coming from. Neither have the makers approached me, nor am I interested in doing the show."

She adds, "No doubt Komolika is an iconic character and enjoys a lot of popularity among fans, but I am not interested in stepping into someone else's shoes and I have a genuine reason for it. While actors being replaced is a part and parcel of our industry, but I am already in talks with the makers of some new shows and would want to focus on that. Also, I would love to do a character which I can live completely, without being judged. Komolika is a character that has already been portrayed by another actress, and it won't give me the creative satisfaction I am looking for. So there is no question of me playing Komolika."

'I have no issues with a character being negative or positive'

However, Jasmin says that she has no qualms about playing a negative role. "Being an actor, I have no issues with a character being negative or positive as long as the role is substantial and meaty. If the story revolves around my character, even if it is negative, I have no problem in essaying it," she says. Last seen as Happy in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin is on a break currently and says that she is happy with the way her career is shaping up. "I am completely satisfied with the way my career has shaped up. Whatever roles I have done during my professional journey, be it Happy or Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak, have given me immense happiness. I have learnt a lot from each and every character that I have played so far," she says, adding, "Right now, I am not doing any show, and am taking my time to rejuvenate. I am on a small break after doing back-to-back shows on TV. It is important to take short breaks for the best use of your creative talents."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates