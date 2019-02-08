Jasmin Bhasin: Don't think I'll ever take up supernatural shows

television

Jasmin Bhasin is currently playing the role of Happy Mehra in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Jasmin Bhasin. Picture courtesy/Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram account

Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that she doesn't relate to the current trend of supernatural shows and so, she doesn't think she will explore that genre. "I don't think I will ever take up supernatural or thriller shows as I do not relate to them. I am happy with the kind of work I am doing," Jasmin said in a statement.

She is currently playing the role of Happy Mehra in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. "When you play a daily soap character that character lives with you for a really long time. The span of my previous character was almost for a year and a half and I had to let go off that Gujarati girl completely so that I could get into the skin of Happy who is exactly like me in real life," said the Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

To play Happy Mehra on her new show, she took up meditation. "We all lead a stressful life, especially TV actors," she said. She is currently enjoying playing numerous roles on the small screen, but acting was not always on her mind.

Jasmin has also featured in south Indian films like Vaanam, Beware of Dogs and Veta.

