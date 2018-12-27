Jasmin Bhasin takes up yoga for her role

bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin has started meditating and practising yoga for her role in the forthcoming show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Actress Jasmin Bhasin has started meditating and practising yoga for her role in the forthcoming show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She will be playing a young woman named Happy who belongs to Punjab and her only motive is to spread happiness wherever she goes.

"Happy is very simple yet interesting. In order to prepare for the role, I have started meditating and practising yoga. I feel that by doing this, I will be able to be happy from within as well as do justice to my character," Jasmin said in a statement.

"So as a routine, I practise both for an hour every morning. I have already started seeing a change in myself and I feel good about it," she added. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji will premiere on January 14 on StarPlus.

