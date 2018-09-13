Jasmine is certainly going to kick off, says director duo Siddharth-Garima

bollywood

Of director duo Siddharth-Garima, quashes suggestions that Jasmine is on the backburner; Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani are among the actors approached for it

Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha

Days after filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh told mid-day that his forthcoming production Jasmine would not be made in the near future, aspiring director duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal suggests otherwise. Rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being considered for the film, based on a surrogate mother's bond with her child, hit headlines earlier this year. But Shree Narayan had stated that "things were going downhill from the start" as far as the film was concerned.

Writer Garima tells mid-day of Siddharth and her debut directorial project, "No official contract or agreement for Jasmine has been drafted with anyone. So, no one can announce that the film has been shelved. The film is definitely happening." With Shree Narayan's other commitments keeping him busy, Garima says they have reached out to a "top production house".



Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh

Having penned the script for Shree Narayan's upcoming release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Garima asserts that this hiccup hasn't affected their equation with the filmmaker. "We had told him that we will [create] Jasmine ourselves, and that he need not worry. Shree sir was excited about this story. He would have liked to produce it. But, this is the right time to tell this story independently."

While Prernaa Arora-backed KriArj Entertainment was reportedly in touch with Rai for the film, the association fell through after the production house found itself in hot waters. Industry sources say, "Sid and Garima had reached out to Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani. One of them is yet to sign on the dotted line. That, however, will only happen after a producer comes on board."



Shree Narayan Singh

