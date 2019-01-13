Jasmine Lennard: Cristiano Ronaldo is a psychopath

football

Lennard said she has proof that could be invaluable to Mayorga. Lennard dated Ronaldo a decade ago, but she said that she has been communicating with him for the last 18 months

Jasmine Lennard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga

Fottball superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard recently offered to help Kathryn Mayorga in her rape allegations case against the footballer, before Las Vegas police asked Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample as part of their investigation.

Lennard said she has proof that could be invaluable to Mayorga. Lennard dated Ronaldo a decade ago, but she said that she has been communicating with him for the last 18 months.

"After much thought I am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me," she said recently.

In another tweet, she wrote: "[Ronaldo] Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he'd have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river. Yes I have proof of everything I'm saying. He's a psychopath. I'm not sitting back any longer and watching him lie. I have messages and recordings that'll be invaluable to Kathryn and her team in showing his true nature."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates