Jason Clarke in talks for Pet Sematary remake

Pet Sematary is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name, which was also the basis for a 1989 feature

Actor Jason Clarke is in negotiations to star in the remake of "Pet Sematary". The film is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name, which was also the basis for a 1989 feature film.

If finalised, the "Everest" star will play the role of Louis Creed, which was portrayed by Dale Midkiff in the 1989 movie. The story follows Creed, who tries to bring back his dead son by placing him to rest in an Indian burial ground but it does not go according to plan.

Filmmaker duo Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch will direct the film with a script from Jeff Buhler, reported Variety. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Steven Schneider are producing with Alexandra Loewy executive producing.

