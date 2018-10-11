Jason Holder: Criticism directed at my team is unfair

cricket

The severe criticism West Indies team had to face after the mauling in Rajkot has not gone down well with Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder during a media interaction in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

The manner in which West Indies folded up in three days against top-ranked India in the first Test at Rajkot prompted several experts to suggest that the World No. 8 side are not good enough for Test cricket. India thrashed the visitors by an innings and 272 runs in the opening Test. With the second Test beginning here tomorrow, all eyes will be on how the West Indies will bounce back with Kemar Roach back in the team and with skipper Holder in all possibility set to play.

The severe criticism his team had to face after the mauling in Rajkot has not gone down well with Holder. "We probably haven't won as many series as we'd like. But within the last year, I think we've won two out of four or five series we've played. So, I don't understand why people would be this harsh towards us. But everyone is entitled to their opinion. I just focus primarily on what I have to do and what the team has to do. There's no point worrying about what people have to say because people will always have [something] to say. The only way we can silence the critics or try to silence them, because I don't think they'll never shut up, is by playing [good] cricket," said Holder yesterday.

"We are playing the No. 1 team — India — in their backyard. And history will show that we haven't won a Test match here since 1994. If you look at the players who came through West Indies cricket, I think Brian Lara and these greats have been playing during that time," he added.

