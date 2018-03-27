Jason Holder named captain for ICC World Cup Qualifier team

Holder scored 219 runs and took 15 wickets in eight matches and inspired his side to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as well as to the final of the qualifiers



Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder has been named as captain of the team of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, announced on Monday. Holder scored 219 runs and took 15 wickets in eight matches and inspired his side to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as well as to the final of the qualifiers which Afghanistan won by seven wickets. The same jury had selected Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza as the Player of the Tournament.

The side includes three players each from Afghanistan and the Windies, two from Zimbabwe, two from Scotland and one from Ireland. Windies' Evin Lewis' opening partner is Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer, while Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Marlon Samuels (Windies) and Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) form the middle-order.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Najibullah Zadran (Zimbabwe) are the all-rounders, Mujeeb Rahman of Afghanistan is a specialist spinner, followed by three fast bowlers ' Holder, Safyaan Sharif (Scotland) and Boyd Rankin (Ireland). Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been chosen as 12th man.

The team of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 is as follows:

Evin Lewis (Windies), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) (wicketkeeper), Marlon Samuels (Windies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Jason Holder (Windies) (c), Safyaan Sharif (Scotland), Boyd Rankin (Ireland), Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (12th).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever