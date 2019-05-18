Jason Holder wants to overpower Afghanistan in World Cup

cricket-world-cup

West Indian Skipper Jason Holder has expressed his desires to defeat Afghanistan with a good margin in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

Jason Holder

West Indies' defeat by Afghanistan in the final of World Cup qualifier seems to have exasperated West Indies' captain Jason Holder, who really wants to turn things around.

In 2018, Afghanistan bundled off West Indies team on just 204 runs after which the former registered a seven-wicket victory in the final of World Cup qualifier.

"I'm looking forward to playing Afghanistan, mainly because they beat us in the final of the World Cup qualifiers," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Holder, as saying.

"I think in head-to-head contests they have probably edged us out, so I really want to get at them. They are a great team - a team in transition, and they've done wonderful things, but I really want to make amends for what happened in the Qualifiers," he added.

When asked to pick his favourite team in the premier tournament, Holder expressed that they have gone from 'favourites' to 'underdogs', hence it all depends on who plays better cricket on that given day.

"I just go back to the World Cup Qualifiers, where we were seen as probably the favourites and the pressure was on us. But now we're seen as probably the underdogs and not much is expected of us. I think in years to come and especially after this World Cup, we'll put our names right up there," he said.

"West Indies just beat England [the series was drawn 2-2], so you never quite know. It's just a matter of who plays the better cricket on a given day," Holder added.

West Indies will face Pakistan for their first clash in the upcoming World Cup 2019 on May 31.

