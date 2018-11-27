Jason Momoa and Matt Damon to host Saturday Night Live

hollywood

Jason Momoa will host the show on December 8 alongside musical guest Mumford & Sons, who are returning for their third outing to promote their new album Delta

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa, Matt Damon and Claire Foy will host the each December episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Foy, who recently appeared in Ryan Gosling-starrer biopic First Man, is set to make her hosting debut on the show. She will kick-off the month on Saturday, December 1 and will be joined by musical guest Anderson. Paak

On the other hand, the Aquaman star will host the show on December 8 alongside musical guest Mumford & Sons, who are returning for their third outing to promote their new album Delta.

Damon will host the final new show of 2018 on December 15, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as musical guests. It will be The Martian actor's second hosting stint as he previously appeared on SNL in September to parody then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The official Twitter handle of the show made the announcement saying, "Early present for you. #SNL"

