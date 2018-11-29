Jason Mraz: Lucky to have had career in music

hollywood

Jason Mraz has been popular in the feel good music genre since almost two decades, and has just released his sixth studio album Know

Jason Mraz

Grammy winner Jason Mraz feels very lucky to have had a career in music. He has been popular in the feel good music genre since almost two decades, and has just released his sixth studio album Know.

"I'm very lucky to have had a career in music, and my only job is to show up onto a stage and sing these songs... That is a huge blessing and it has made my life very sweet," Mraz told eonline.com.

