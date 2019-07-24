Jason Roy gets Rory Burns' backing

cricket

Jason Roy's opening partner and Surrey captain Burns confident of World Cup star carrying his 50-over form into Test cricket as he is all set to debut against Ireland at Lord's today

England's Jason Roy (centre) attempts a catch as Rory Burns (left) and Joe Root look on during practice at Lord's yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

London: England opener Jason Roy will try to follow the batting example of Australia's David Warner when he makes his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's later this week. Warner defied conventional wisdom by showing how an opening batsman who had first made his name in white-ball cricket could then make a success of his Test career.

Roy, 29, is no red-ball novice, having played for county champions Surrey, but mainly as a middle order batsman, and he has nine first-class hundreds to his credit. He comes into the Test set-up ahead of an Ashes series fresh from scoring 443 runs as an opener in England's triumphant World Cup campaign.

Roy will also have the boost of walking out to bat for his debut Test innings alongside his old school friend turned Surrey captain, Rory Burns. The pair both attended Whitgift in Surrey, south-east England and Burns told reporters at Lord's on Monday: "You'd be hard-pushed to find a more naturally talented batsman than Jason.

"Even growing up as a kid you saw Jason hit the ball, strike the ball and do things other kids couldn't do. "Over the last couple of years you've seen him rein it in, understand his game a bit more and sort of piece it all together."

Burns added: "We have seen what a wonderful player he is. Hopefully he can keep on doing that and he can translate his white-ball form into red ball. "I've known Jason since he was 10, so to stride out in a Test match with him will be a pretty cool feeling."

England got through 12 opening partners for Alastair Cook after Andrew Strauss retired in 2012, with Cook himself bowing out of the Test arena last year with a hundred against India at the Oval — Surrey's headquarters.

443

No. of runs scored by Jason Roy in eight matches of the recently-concluded World Cup at an average of 63.28

