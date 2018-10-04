Jasprit Bumrah enjoys at home with mother and sister. See photo

cricket

"Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman," he captioned the photograph

Jasprit Bumrah with mother Daljit and sister Juhika

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the two-match Test series against West Indies, posted this picture with his mother Daljit and sister Juhika on social media yesterday. "Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman," he captioned the photograph.

The 24-year-old Indian fast bowler has played 6 Tests for India with 28 wickets and best bowling figures of 5/54. Bumrah has also played 41 ODIs taking 72 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians since 2013.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in January 2016 against Australia. Jasprit Bumrah came into the limelight as he has the unique ability to bowl yorkers when needed most as well as for his brilliant performance during death overs.

