Search

Jasprit Bumrah enjoys at home with mother and sister. See photo

Oct 04, 2018, 10:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

"Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman," he captioned the photograph

Jasprit Bumrah enjoys at home with mother and sister. See photo
Jasprit Bumrah with mother Daljit and sister Juhika

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the two-match Test series against West Indies, posted this picture with his mother Daljit and sister Juhika on social media yesterday. "Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman," he captioned the photograph.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms!ð #goodtobehome #familyman ðª

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) onOct 3, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

The 24-year-old Indian fast bowler has played 6 Tests for India with 28 wickets and best bowling figures of 5/54. Bumrah has also played 41 ODIs taking 72 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians since 2013.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in January 2016 against Australia. Jasprit Bumrah came into the limelight as he has the unique ability to bowl yorkers when needed most as well as for his brilliant performance during death overs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jasprit bumrahcricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Serena Williams' journey from super champ to super mom

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK