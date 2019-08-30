Jasprit Bumrah is a master in execution, feels Bharath Arun

cricket

"Bumrah is a thinking bowler. He is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully. If you see the lengths that he bowled in the second innings, he pitched the ball up and was getting appreciable movements," Arun told reporters here

Kingston: Jasprit Bumrah's situational awareness is unmatched and his five-wicket haul in the second innings of the opening Test against the West Indies is one of the "best spells of fast bowling" by an Indian, feels the team's bowling coach Bharath Arun.

Bumrah, who was given a month's break after the World Cup, looked rusty in the first innings in Antigua but came back to claim five 5 for 7 in 8 overs as India thrashed West Indies by 318 runs in the opening World Test Championship match. "Bumrah is a thinking bowler. He is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully. If you see the lengths that he bowled in the second innings, he pitched the ball up and was getting appreciable movements," Arun told reporters here.

"That's the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time," he added. For Arun, a coach's priority is to ensure that execution part is perfect as the outcome is then taken care of. "Well, wickets are the outcome but I am not always looking at the outcome. I am looking at the execution part and that was exactly what was discussed with Bumrah after the first innings," Arun said about India's pace spearhead, who had figures of 1 for 5 in 18 overs in the first essay.

"His execution (in the first innings) was a trifle short and with his style of bowling, he should have pitched it up. Wickets were not a concern as the process of bowling right lengths will eventually get you wickets." It is the split second extra that the batsmen need to pick his unorthodox action, which makes Bumrah a difficult proposition, feels the former Test seamer.

"He is consistently bowling 140 clicks over a consistent period of time, and his action is not an orthodox one, so it takes a batsman a second longer to pick up what he is trying to do. What makes him even more potent is the fact that he is so accurate," said Arun.

