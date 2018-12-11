Jasprit Bumrah is an excellent modern-day pacer: Glenn McGrath

cricket

Australia lost their top-scorer which left India with no doubts whatsoever about victory

Glenn McGrath

Jasprit Bumrah turned 25 on Day One of the opening Test in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. His birthday gifts came as the Test progressed - six wickets that helped India produce one of its most significant wins in recent times.

Probably, the most important of Bumrah's six scalps was Shaun Marsh (60), who got a faint edge that went to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant yesterday. Australia lost their top-scorer which left India with no doubts whatsoever about victory.

Glenn McGrath, who knows a thing or two on the kind of quality bowling required to induce edges, watched in delight. "Bumrah is fantastic. He runs in smoothly and increases his momentum nicely. His follow through is fine too," McGrath said at the Adelaide Oval yesterday.

The former Australia pace great had no hesitation in calling Bumrah a complete bowler. "He is an excellent modern-day bowler. He intelligently varies his length and speed and does so at will. Of course, his yorkers are good and his bouncers are deceptive," he said. McGrath allayed fears of Bumrah suffering back injuries. "The way he runs in and the manner in which he uses his back, the chances of getting injured are less. He has been consistently good and is a great asset for India," McGrath signed off.

