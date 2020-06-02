Jasprit Bumrah: Need an alternative to saliva

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is of the view that the International Cricket Council (ICC) must come with an alternative to saliva for bowlers as a means to shine the ball, once cricket resumes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post-COVID-19 era, cricket will see a number of changes amongst which one would be the ban on usage of saliva to shine the ball in order to avoid the possible transmission of novel Coronavirus.

Speaking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews, Bumrah said he is not troubled by the guidelines for celebrations during a cricket match.

"I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit," said Bumrah.

"I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well-maintained, it's difficult for the bowlers.

"The grounds are getting shorter and shorter, the wickets are becoming flatter and flatter. So we need something, some alternative for the bowlers to maintain the ball so that it can do something—maybe reverse in the end or conventional swing," he added.

Reflecting on his unique bowling action, Bumrah said some people had doubts it but he never listened to them and trusted his instincts.

"I've never been to a professional coach as such [in his formative years]. All my cricket is self-taught. Everything I learned was through television, watching videos," he said.

