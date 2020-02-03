Jasprit Bumrah sets world record by bowling maiden over against New Zealand

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a wicket-maiden over in the fifth T20I between Indian and New Zealand on Sunday. In the process, Jasprit Bumrah set the world record for bowling most number of maiden overs in T20I cricket history.

Jasprit Bumrah, who registered figures of 4-1-12-3 in the match, has now bowled seven maiden overs in T20Is. He overtook Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara, who has bowled six maidens in 58 T20Is that he played.

We take a look at the top bowlers with the most maidens in T20I cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah

Matches - 50. Innings - 49. Overs - 179.1. Maidens - 7

Nuwan Kulasekara

Matches - 58. Innings - 58. Overs -205.1. Maidens - 6

Harbhajan Singh

Matches - 28. Innings - 27. Overs - 102. Maidens - 5

Ajanta Mendis, Trent Johnston, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir are other bowlers who have taken a total of 5 maiden overs in their twenty20 career.

