Jasprit Bumrah shares photo with 'leading ladies' mother and sister on Instagram

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently posted this picture with his mother Daljit (second from left)and sister Juhika and captioned it, "Blessed with the best. #MyLeadingLadies."

The pacer is out of the India squad with a stress fracture to his lower back. He will travel to the UK to consult specialists. Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a board functionary revealed, "The BCCI is sending Bumrah to London for further treatment on his stress fracture. The NCA head physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik will be accompanying him. The BCCI has fixed appointments with three different specialists to get multiple opinion."

Due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back Jasprit Bumrah had to miss the three-Test series against South Africa starting October 2. His injury was detected at a preliminary stage while performing a routine radiological screening. Pacer Umesh Yadav was named in Bumrah's place in the Test squad.

Earlier Jasprit Bumrah had taken to social media site Instagram to talk about his injury and comeback. he tweeted, 'Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback.'

Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback.ð¦ pic.twitter.com/E0JG1COHrz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah's rapid rise — the first Asian fast bowler to take a fifer in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies — has made him one of the most feared bowlers in the world in today's time.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates