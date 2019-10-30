Jasprit Bumrah shares workout photo in gym; women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt takes funny dig
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a major hint of his comeback to the cricket scene when he took to social media to send a post to his followers.
Jasprit Bumrah took to micro-blogging website Twitter to post a photo during one of his workout sessions in the gym and went on to caption the pic 'coming soon'.
View this post on Instagram
However, while his fans were quite excited as they anxiously await his return to action, Australian female cricketer Danielle Wyatt decided to add a bit of humour to Bumrah's post via the comments section.
Danielle Wyatt, who is known for her wit on social media and hilarious comments on cricketers and Indian players too, went on to comment 'baby weights and a smiley emoticon'.
Screenshot of Danielle Wyatt's comment
Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Umesh Yadav had replaced Bumrah for the three-match Test series against the Proteas.
India is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh, starting from November 3. Bumrah has not been included in any of the squad.
Inputs from ANI
-
Jasprit Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, who plays for the national team in all three formats of international cricket including ODIs, Tests and T20Is.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sister #diwali #puja #home #happy"
-
Considered as the best bowler in the world currently, Jasprit Bumrah is known for his ferocious yorkers and fast-paced bouncers.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy women's day. Two of the strongest women I know #womensday"
-
Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack in the ICC World Cup 2019, which was held in England and Wales, between May 30 and July 14, 2019.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sisters #cousins#fun #familyouting"
-
Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for India back in 2016 and in a short span of time, has established himself as one of the best bowlers in all formats of the game.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "congratulations #sisters #wedding #happy"
-
Jasprit Bumrah has already set a few records in his short career. Among the many records he has set, one that stands out is that he is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in an innings against Australia, South Africa and England in a calendar year in Test-match cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#family #behenkishaadi #goodtimes"
-
Jasprit Bumrah is also No. 3 in the list of highest wicket-takers in a debut year with 48 wickets in 9 Test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sisterswedding #memories #happiness #goodtimes"
-
Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut as a 19-year-old for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season. Although he only played 2 games in IPL 2013, he impressed everyone with his pace and unorthodox style of bowling.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday #mysuperawesomesister #birthdaygirl #familylove"
-
Thereafter, Mumbai Indians showed faith in Jasprit Bumrah's abilities and bought him back in the club for the IPL 2014 season and the rest is history...
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Rakshabandhan celebration #family"
-
Jasprit Bumrah has an impressive IPL career, in 69 matches he has scalped 71 wickets.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "What an incredible day"
-
In IPL 2019, Jasprit Bumrah had taken 8 wickets from 8 matches so far.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Diwali celebrations #family #home"
-
Jasprit Bumrah was in ominous form in the World Cup, finishing as India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday pavleen #chotibehen"
-
Jasprit Bumrah has credited his success to fellow Mumbai Indians player, Lasith Malinga, especially for helping him master the art of bowling yorkers.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family time #goodtimes #Mumbai #maami"
-
Jasprit Bumrah was given a short break from cricket after the World Cup 2019 and he did not participate in the T20Is and ODIs versus West Indies.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday juhika .I hope you always be happy. #mysisteristhebest"
-
Jasprit Bumrah impressed one an all taking one of the best five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler overseas with a spell of 5 wickets for 7 runs, helping India to a victory by 318 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Wishing my di and jiju a very happy anniversary. May all your days be filled with happiness."
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family is not an important thing. It's everything. #goodtobehome #sister"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "With Aishwarya ma'am and Abhishekh Bachchan sir"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Won the IPL trophy"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "My Childhood"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#mom #diwali"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Trying to learn some basics"
-
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Had a good day with the little one"
Jasprit Bumrah is on a roll in the West Indies, fresh after a much-deserved break, the fast bowler returned to the Indian team for the Test series with a brilliant fifer in the first Test. As Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc against the Caribbeans, here is a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch where he loves to spend time with his mother and sister. (Pics/ Jasprit Bumrah Instagram)
