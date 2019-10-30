Jasprit Bumrah shares workout photo in gym; women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt takes funny dig

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a major hint of his comeback to the cricket scene when he took to social media to send a post to his followers.

Jasprit Bumrah took to micro-blogging website Twitter to post a photo during one of his workout sessions in the gym and went on to caption the pic 'coming soon'.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon! ðÂÂªðÂÂ¼ A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) onOct 29, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

However, while his fans were quite excited as they anxiously await his return to action, Australian female cricketer Danielle Wyatt decided to add a bit of humour to Bumrah's post via the comments section.

Danielle Wyatt, who is known for her wit on social media and hilarious comments on cricketers and Indian players too, went on to comment 'baby weights and a smiley emoticon'.



Screenshot of Danielle Wyatt's comment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Umesh Yadav had replaced Bumrah for the three-match Test series against the Proteas.

India is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh, starting from November 3. Bumrah has not been included in any of the squad.

Inputs from ANI

