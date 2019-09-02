Jasprit Bumrah thanks India captain and skipper Virat Kohli for hat-trick

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah credits hat-trick in Jamaica to captain Virat Kohli, who sought DRS against a not out verdict for WI middle-order batsman Roston Chase to be sent back

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking five wickets against West Indies on Day Two of the 2nd Test in Kingston on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Kingston:

"I owe my hat-trick to the captain," Jasprit Bumrah told an enamoured Virat Kohli after blowing away the West Indies with his heady cocktail of line and length, pace and bounce. Known as much for his infectious energy as for his incredible batting, Kohli was caught on the stump mic saying, "What a bowler, man! What a bowler," after Bumrah removed one the West Indies batsmen.

Part of the credit for Bumrah's hat-trick goes to skipper Kohli, who insisted on a review after Roston Chase, his third victim, was initially given not out by the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel. The review was correct as Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

"Actually I didn't know. I was not very sure of the appeal, I thought it was bat so I didn't appeal so much, but it was a good review in the end. So, I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah said as Kohli held the microphone for BCCI TV during an interaction.



India's captain Virat Kohli (centre) celebrates the dismissal of WI’s Roston Chase on Day Two of the Kingston Test on Saturday. Pic /AFP

It is not easy to sweep Kohli off his feet, but Bumrah has done that a few times in recent times, and the second day of the second Test against the West Indies was one of those moments. In a lethal opening spell, Bumrah (6-16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over. "Sometimes when there is so much of help in the wicket, we saw in the previous inning as well there was a lot of bounce they were getting a lot of bounce, they were getting late movement as well.

"So, sometimes, when there is so much of help you can get greedy, you can go for wickets, you can try to be over aggressive, that time you have to keep things simple, just try and bowl good balls and create pressure. That was the thing that was going on in my head," Bumrah said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever