Jassi Gill hopes to set an example as Kangana Ranaut's supportive husband in Panga

2019's commercial hit Kabir Singh may have ignited the discussion around whether Bollywood actors must be held responsible for upholding the moral compass of society, or merely treat their job as an artistic expression. But, Panga actor Jassi Gill isn't one to turn a blind eye to the command he enjoys over his legions of fans in hometown Punjab.

As a supportive husband to Kangana Ranaut's character in the drama that explores her return to kabaddi years after she left it to pursue a domestic life, Gill admits he is hoping to set an example. "Since I belong to a small town, I have seen mothers and grandmothers who have given up their dreams to serve their families. My character in Panga has been created with inspiration. He urges his wife to chase her dreams. It's important to represent such men on-screen, because movies have an emotional impact on people. We hope more men in small towns will encourage their partners to chase their dreams."

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's directorial venture may see him as a pillar of support to Ranaut, but Gill is unhindered when admitting that the tables were turned off-screen. "I have never formally learnt acting, and hence, watch how my co-stars [work]. Kangana focuses on nuances, and I [learnt to do the same]."

