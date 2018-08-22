Jassi Gill: Sonakshi Sinha changed my perception about big stars

bollywood

Jassi Gill, who is set to make his Bollywood debut, is all praise for his co-star Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha

Punjabi singer Jassi Gill, who is set to make his Bollywood debut, is all praise for his co-star Sonakshi Sinha as she managed to change his perception about 'big stars' while shooting for their upcoming film 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

"Earlier, I used to wonder what working with all the famous stars would be like, but after shooting with this team, I realised that, the bigger the star, the more humble and down to earth he or she is. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sonakshi", Gill told ANI.

Talking about the song Chin Chin Chu from his upcoming film, he said that only the punch line from the 1958 hit classic has been incorporated and the rest has been recomposed with a new touch.

The Bapu Zimidar singer also said that there is nothing wrong in giving a modern twist to classics as it revives the songs. "The present generation is forgetting our old songs and so, I don't think there is anything wrong with the trend of remaking them", he said.

His co-star Sonakshi assured that the comedy-drama, which is a sequel to the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, will have double the fun. "Trust me when I say this, you will have double the fun in this part because the things which were loved in the prequel have been brought back and a lot of new elements have been added", said the Dabangg star.

The 31-year-old added that the Mudassar Aziz directorial will be an 'exciting entertainer'.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi also stars Jimmy Shergill, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Piyush Mishra and will hit the screens on August 24.

