Jassi Gill: Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing

bollywood

When singer Jassi Gill was asked on the chat show to name a celebrity who should stop crooning, he quipped, "Sonakshi Sinha".

Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill

Singer-actor Jassi Gill feels Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi co-star Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing. The Punjabi singer made the statement on the chat show By Invite Only where appeared along with Rhea Chakraborty.

When he was asked on the chat show to name a celebrity who should stop crooning, he quipped, "Sonakshi Sinha". Sinha made her singing debut in her film Tevar (2015) when she sang a small part in the Imran Khan song Let's Celebrate. She then made her official singing debut with the single "Aaj Mood Isqholic Hai" and till now has sung in a total of four of her films.

Jassi also spoke about the ongoing trolling culture. He said, "There is a lot of unemployment in India and some of them have made trolling their profession. They used to call me 'fukra' and 'wannabe'. Earlier, I used to react because I used to think, 'what wrong have I done to get trolled?'"

Meanwhile, on the chat show Jaissi's co-guest Rhea Chakraborty was asked the 'Kill, Marry, Hook up' question with her options being Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Zaheer Iqbal. The actress said: "I would marry Varun because we are friends, hook up with Sidharth because he is hot, kill Zaheer and then call him and apologize."

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the recently released Kalank. The actress has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman's period drama. Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt and has opened to mixed reviews.

