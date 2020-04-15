Jassie Gill releases his latest track shot on an iPhone

During quarantine when everyone is stuck at home and is looking out for things to spend their days with, Jassie Gill's fans and music lovers have all the reasons to rejoice since he's all geared up to release his next romantic single Ehna Chauni Aa.

After an overwhelming response to his acting in Panga, Jassie Gill's "Ehna Chauni Aa" is all about melody and love. The actor who shot the first-ever Punjabi song on his iPhone 11 pro, wanted to give something to fans in these difficult times to entertain themselves.

On touching base with Jassie he said, "This song just like every other song of mine is pure melody and is all about love. It was a different experience having shot the whole video on an iPhone 11 pro and we sure the fans will love it (sic)." He also urges people to stay home, stay safe, and take the required precautionary measures that one needs to.

