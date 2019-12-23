Jassie Gill shines as a doting husband in the trailer of Panga

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recognised as a man of many skills, Jassie Gill gears to make his mark as an actor once more in the Hindi film industry with the release of his highly anticipated movie, Panga. The trailer of the film is out now and the talented actor shows much promise as he garners praise for glimpses of his performance in it.

Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player, Jaya. It follows her triumphs, struggles against stereotypes and reflects upon the importance of love and family support while pursuing dreams. The multifaceted actor will be essaying the role of Jaya's (Kabaddi player) husband, Prashant.

Touted as a performer to look forward to, Gill has surprised viewers by choosing a character diametrically opposite to his chocolate boy persona in real life. Jassie remarks that coming from a humble background, it was a role that he could relate to. The actor who's a household name in Punjab is gradually establishing his presence in the Hindi films since his Bollywood debut, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

In keeping with the theme of the upcoming film, the singer-actor dedicates it to his family members and thanks viewers for embracing him in it. The said film is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, which will see Gill opposite the powerhouse actress, Kangana Ranaut.

