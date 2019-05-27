Jatin Pandit's son Raahul: Music no longer just audio medium

music

Veteran composer Jatin Pandit's son Raahul will sing, dance, even act, because all he wants is everything

If you've heard Timberland's highly celebrated club-banger, Give It To Me (and where have you been if you haven't), it's impossible to let slip the oft-revisited line: "If you see us on the floor, you'll be watching all night." In an interview with mid-day, Raahul Jatin has us reminiscing the song when he makes a similar claim. But, Raahul knows he's no Nelly Furtado when he says his moves can't capture one's attention all night. "If you saw me dance in a club, you'll probably stare for a while," he says, with as much nonchalance as he does when stating: "I have a good voice," or that he has an emotional quotient that's high enough to bring him success as a musician.

But before veteran composer Jatin Pandit's son takes you off-guard with his seemingly lacking modesty, he makes these comments with no hint of pride. His studied understanding of an industry he's hoping to make a mark in has him aptly weighs his pros, so that he can negotiate the cons. At 22, he seems surprisingly wise when discussing the importance of visual reference in current times, or highlighting how his past experiences have shaped him. "I took part in three semesters in an acting institute in LA, and know that it has helped me as a musician. Let's consider a scene that we had to enact that needed us to be sad. We were told to use our senses, like sight and smell, to recall a time when we were unhappy, and then execute the scene. So, when I render a song, I can use those tactics to sing as well."

His ability to comprehend the industry can be traced to father Jatin's guidance. The veteran is glad that his son, like him, is critical of his work, but says he must also be attentive of changing trends. "Every five years, there's a change in the [music] scene. This happened when we were working, and does today too. This is a healthy thing. But [aspiring singers] must do their best within the new approach. Raahul should focus on what people like, and accordingly deliver." His son's tendency to not give his nod to "substandard work", will take him far, he says.

His acting training, Raahul admits, also gives him an edge before the camera. "Music is no longer an audio medium. You need an interesting video. If you execute gymnastic moves, it adds to the overall feel." Though his debut release, Aankhon Ke Ishaare, is only a month old, he already has 20 tracks in his kitty. "I like one that's sad, but mom wants me to go ahead with a dance number since she thinks I'm the best dancer in the world. My dad is inclined to one that's happy. We're debating on which one to release next." Not underplaying the importance of delivering content consistently, he admits that with his next track out in June, he aims to follow it up with a release every two months.

With an education in acting, singing and dancing, the aspiring performer leaves us confounded about his aspirations. "I'm focusing on singing right now," he says, but, at one point, also adds, "If someone gives me the opportunity to act, I'll take it. Everyone desires to be an actor; I'm no different."

An overly populated music industry doesn't make the father apprehensive. "Music will always have a future. If one aspect of it weakens, another one will shine. In our time, when film music did well, private albums did not. And when film music paled, individual singles did well."

