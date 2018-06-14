Javagal Srinath, Sundaram Ravi retained in ICC elite panel of match officials

The ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisted of Chairman and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator - David Lloyd

Javagal Srinath/AFP

Javagal Srinath was the lone Indian to feature in the match referees' list, while Sundaram Ravi continued to be the country's representative among the top umpires as the ICC today announced an unchanged list of elite match officials here. The retention of the panel, for the period July 1 to June 30, 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisted of Chairman and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator - David Lloyd, and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

The umpires' panel includes Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker. The panel of ICC Match Referees comprises David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.

Also Read: Director Of Zimbabwe Cricket Enock Ikope Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever