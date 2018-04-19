Javed Akhtar: All religious beliefs as good as Tripura CM's views

'Why are people making fun of the CM of Tripura?', tweeted Javed Akhtar



Javed Akhtar

Writer Javed Akhtar on Thursday took a jibe at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for saying that the Internet existed during the time of Mahabharata. Taking a jibe at Deb, Akthar on Thursday tweeted: "Why are people making fun of the CM of Tripura for claiming that there was internet in Mahabharata times? They should look at their own religious beliefs with the same objectivity. Any religious belief in the world is only as logical and reasonable as the beliefs of this man."

Why are people making fun of the CM of Tripura for claiming that there was internet in Mahabharata times . They should look at their own religious beliefs with the same objectivity . Any religious belief in the world is only as logical and reasonable as the beliefs of this man . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 19, 2018

Deb on Tuesday claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata. He said so while inaugurating a two-day workshop on computerisation of Public Distribution System (PDS) in Agartala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever