Javed Akhtar and Pamela Chopra can't stop praising Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya, who is on a high after garnering positive reactions for his act in Happy Hardy and Heer, is teaming up with Javed Akhtar for his next. Set to act and compose in Namastey Rome, directed by Rajesh Sethi, Reshammiya will collaborate with Akhtar after they last worked on Namastey London, which garnered good reviews for its score. The winning combination of Reshammiya and Akhtar believes that they have outdone themselves with this edition.

Akhtar says, "I believe that once any creative work is over, and ready for the public domain, the creator should cut the umbilical cord and move forward. I rarely watch films or listen to the songs I have done, but this is an exception. I heard the songs of Namastey Rome after a few months of the recording. I had forgotten about them, but [ listening to them] was a pleasant surprise. I must congratulate Himesh, with whom I had done Namastey London. The music of that film had become popular, but the music of Namastey Rome is of another level."

Pamela Chopra too heaped praise on the film, stating, "I had given up hope [ of coming across] a filmmaker who could think of making a film like those of Yashji [ Chopra]. It had to be the shagird of my husband who could do so. My blessings are with Rajesh." Sethi has commenced workshops with the actor, whose look will be revealed soon. Casting for the film, including the role of the female lead, will be done within the next four months. Reshammiya says, "Every word penned by Javed Saab for this movie is a gem. I'm proud of the way Rajesh Ji conceived it."

Reshammiya will also work on the sequel to his last film, The Xpose, and a new TV show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates