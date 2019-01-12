Javed Akhtar encourages art across borders

bollywood

Lyricist expresses displeasure after Chief Justice of Pakistan bans Indian shows

Javed Akhtar

Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar says that restricting art in the name of culture damage is wrong and should not happen in Pakistan or India. During a media interaction, Akhtar took issue with the recent controversy sparked by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar stating that the Supreme Court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages their culture".

Akhtar said, "This is all wrong, there shouldn't be any such talks coming from here, neither there. There are so many good serials made in Pakistan and should be allowed to telecast in India, but they don't, and our good programmes should be telecast there as well. Why should shows not be aired there and which culture is getting damaged? No culture could get damaged." Akhtar said that statements like these are wrong and the path of art should not be restricted.

"These are just talks and people keep jabbering about something or the other. Someone does not want Ghulam Ali to come to India, and people from Pakistan keep restricting artistes from going there. Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle haven't been able to go to Pakistan. This is wrong. As far as art and culture is concerned, whether people from Pakistan or from India, every avenue and path should be open for it."

