Javed Akhtar gives an update on Shabana Azmi's health and when she'll be back home

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently met with an unfortunate accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and was rushed to MGM Hospital, Panvel. She was later shifted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. And her fans and admirers were worried about her health.

And talking to Bollywood Hungama about the same, Javed Akhtar has commented on her health and when she'll be back home. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief."

While she was in the hospital, Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Satish Kaushik paid a visit to the actress at the hospital. And now, after Akhtar's clarification about her health, her fans and all the admirers can take a sigh of relief.

Azmi, for the uninitiated, will be seen in Steven Spielberg's next production, Halo.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates