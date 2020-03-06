Javed Akhtar gives clarification over his tweet

On Wednesday (March 4), a complaint was filed in Begusarai, Bihar, against Javed Akhtar over his remarks on the FIRs being registered against expelled AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. It was filed by Amit Kumar, a local advocate, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar. He has alleged that the lyricist's remarks were seditious and promoted religious hatred.

Javed Akhtar had tweeted, "So many killed, so many houses burned, so many shops looted but police has sealed only one house and are looking for its owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police (sic)." Later, Akhtar, who asserted that he is a non-believer, had clarified that he was asking "why only Tahir [was singled out] and not even an FIR [registered] against those who openly threatened violence in the presence of the police (sic)." The matter is likely to come up for hearing on March 25.

Recently, Javed Akhtar was also in news for his comments on the Mr India reboot controversy. He took to his Twitter to reveal the movie wasn't Shekhar Kapur's idea. The veteran writer-lyricist's wrote, "If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director's successful work, does the director have no creative rights over what he/she created? [sic]." The original 1987 film was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri among others.

