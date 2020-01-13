Javed Akhtar has an important update on the likely marriage of Farhan and Shibani Dandekar; check it out

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar do not shy away from the media or the public glare to profess their love for each other. Their Instagram account is all about pictures filled with Public Display of Affection (PDA), and their cryptic captions leave their fans scratching heads to decode it.

Recently, news had emerged that the alleged couple has decided to take the next step. According to media reports, the duo seems to be planning a February or March wedding this year. There were also reports that have been accepted by Farhan's daughters and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani.

Now, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar has spilled beans on the likely marriage. When the lyricist was asked about his son's marriage reports by The Times of India, he said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive."

Senior Akhtar also praised the nature of Shibani. Speaking about the model-turned-VJ, Akhtar said, "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl."

Recently, the Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor shared a lovely picture of him and Shibani on Instagram handle. The picture showed the amount of closeness they share.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama that hits theatres on October 2, 2020.

