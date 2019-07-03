Javed Akhtar shares a message about daughter Zoya's Oscar Academy membership

bollywood

Celebrated writer and lyricists, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to express his happiness over his daughter's stint at the global Academy

Javed Akhtar

Earlier this week, Zoya Akhtar was invited to become a member of the Oscar Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences amongst other celebrities. It is a huge honour and a matter of pride for the nation and for Zoya Akhtar. Nobody could have been more proud of her than her father, Javed Akhtar. Celebrated writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to express his happiness over his daughter's stint at the Academy.

Javed Akhtar shared on Twitter, "I am sure that fellow Indians will be happy and proud to know that my daughter Zoya Akhtar who is a well-known writer-director has been offered the membership of Oscar Academy which is rare honour."

I am sure that fellow Indians will be happy and proud to know that my daughter Zoya Akhtar who is a well known writer- director has been offered the membership of Oscar academy which is rare honour . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 2, 2019

Zoya Akhtar has delivered some of the most amazing and path-breaking movies in the past decade including the likes of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lust Stories, and this year's superhit Gully Boy, which was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival and will also be shown at the Melbourne Film Festival in August 2019.

Over the years, Zoya Akhtar has treated the audience with strong, character-driven films that have rocked the box office while also receiving critical acclaim from all across. With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry and her presence at the Academy is certainly a moment of pride for all.

The director will be back with Made In Heaven season two and we cannot wait to witness the magic she brings with her commendable work.

